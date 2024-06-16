Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. 5,105,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,378. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

