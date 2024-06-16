Wolfe Research Lowers Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $453.17 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

