World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

World Kinect has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. World Kinect has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

