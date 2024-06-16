WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $220.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.87 million and $28.48 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000147 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002867 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006027 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02208659 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $28.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

