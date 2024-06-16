Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $921,510.49 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $921,510.49 and approximately $1,230.87 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 2,236,558 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 2,236,194.69993403. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40964729 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,749.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

