Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Tops $0.0988

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $94.12 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 952,241,250 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 952,436,775.3138622. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09866198 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $3,088,376.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

