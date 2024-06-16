Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,493,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 36,452,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 556.1 days.

Xiaomi Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Xiaomi in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

