Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHPS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

