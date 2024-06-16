YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.84% of YETI worth $38,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.08. 1,409,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,129. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

