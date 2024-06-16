Yoav Landman Sells 2,250 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.66 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of JFrog by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

