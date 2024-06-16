Zacks Research Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

VNO stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.53 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,901,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

