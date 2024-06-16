Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of ZAPP stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $53.80.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.