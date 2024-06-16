Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of ZAPP stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.