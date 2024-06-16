ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ZClassic has a market cap of $552,194.84 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00042776 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00034060 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010899 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
