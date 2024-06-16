ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ZClassic has a market cap of $552,194.84 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00042776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00034060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

