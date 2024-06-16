Zeno Equity Partners LLP Buys Shares of 94,922 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $3,431,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,456,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.