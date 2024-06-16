Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

ZLIOY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

