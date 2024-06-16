Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
ZLIOY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.09.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.