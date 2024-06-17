1,123 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $439.23. The stock had a trading volume of 605,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,806. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.78.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

