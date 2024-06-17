11,522 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 7,415,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,264,463. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile



Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

