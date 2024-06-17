1,158 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.21. 349,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.00 and its 200-day moving average is $255.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

