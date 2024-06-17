12,928 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 8,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

