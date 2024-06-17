1,553 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.55. The company had a trading volume of 899,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,543. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.97.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

