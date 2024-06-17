1,756 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. 125,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

