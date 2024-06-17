19,200 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Acquired by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000.

BATS FDEC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $42.50. 10,835 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

