1,993 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,894,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 42,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $346.84. 2,588,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

