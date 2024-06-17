2,094 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.61 on Monday, hitting $219.94. 6,813,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,505. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.23.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
