21,310 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,038,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

