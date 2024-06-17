2,304 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.54. 3,405,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

