2,327 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.95. 3,100,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $212.17. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.