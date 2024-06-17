25,995 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

