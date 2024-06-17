2,935 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $2,625,037.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,423.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $2,625,037.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,423.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,421,290.01. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 38,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,259 shares of company stock valued at $203,308,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,988. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

