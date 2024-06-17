3,156 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,698,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.85.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

