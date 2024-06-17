36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of 36Kr stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 57,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,067. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

