40,757 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 381,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,006. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

