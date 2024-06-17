41,356 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,487,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

