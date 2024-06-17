43,054 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,000. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.61 on Monday, hitting $192.35. The stock had a trading volume of 348,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,451. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

