4,348 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $120.09. 29,854 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

