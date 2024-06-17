551 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $293,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.38. 3,082,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

