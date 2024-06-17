582 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,769,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $241,572,000 after purchasing an additional 407,134 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.34. 11,230,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.