61,840 Shares in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. BioLineRx makes up approximately 0.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.09% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLRX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 95,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. BioLineRx Ltd. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

BioLineRx Profile

(Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

