682 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

