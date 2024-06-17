6,931 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $246,963,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,909 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

