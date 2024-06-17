755 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWV traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.01. 191,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $309.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

