8,131 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,854. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

