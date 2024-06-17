AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.00

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 10820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.