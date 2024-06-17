AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 816,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,045. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AAON by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

