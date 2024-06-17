AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.51

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 17345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69.
About AB Conservative Buffer ETF
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Conservative Buffer ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.