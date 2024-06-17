ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Down 4.3%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.99. 16,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 86,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

