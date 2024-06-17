Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,771 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,936. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
DigitalOcean Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
