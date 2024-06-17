Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,771 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,936. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

