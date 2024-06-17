Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $3.79 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,114,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

