Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $358,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.78. The company had a trading volume of 127,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

