Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $567,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

LIN stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, hitting $440.63. 1,786,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,979. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

